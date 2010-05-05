Candlelight Vigil for Yeardley Love

Wednesday night, the University of Virginia community is in mourning. Thousands turned out to a candlelight vigil to honor Yeardley Love whose life, all agreed, ended too soon.

Thousands of friends, faculty, and classmates filled UVA's Amphitheater Wednesday night to remember and honor 22-year-old Yeardley Love.

"Yeardley Love accomplished much in her too- brief life," said UVA President John Casteen. "She earned the respect of those around her; her classmates, her faculty mentors, her sisters in her sorority, her roommates."

"As a community of women and men, we are greatly distraught and unsettled to have lost Yeardley in such a tragic, violent, and haunting manner," stated Fourth Year Class President Sarah Hart.

President Casteen and the student speakers urged students to speak up if they see violence, and to get help if they need it themselves.

Yeardley Love's family will host a viewing for her Friday afternoon and evening in Towson, Maryland at the Ruck's Funeral Home.

There will be a funeral Mass for her Saturday morning beginning at 10:00 at the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen, also in Towson.