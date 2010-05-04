Huguely Bond Hearing

George Huguely, the University of Virginia student charged with first degree murder in the death of fellow student Yeardley Love, appeared in court this morning.

Yeardley Love, 22 years old, was found dead just after 2:00 Monday morning by her roommates. Within hours, 22-year-old George Huguely was under arrest for the killing. Both were University of Virginia lacrosse players.

Huguely's lawyer offered a first glimpse at how they're going to try and explain her death. Huguely's attorney says Ms. Love's death was an accident and not at all intentional.

Huguely appeared on a video link from the Charlottesville – Albemarle Regional Jail. Huguely's mother, father and step-father were in courtroom.

Defense attorney Francis Lawrence says there's only so much he can say while the investigation progresses but told us that the young man will remain in jail, that he's withdrawn from the university and that he didn't intend to kill anyone.

Lawrence said, "It's our hope that no conclusions will be drawn or no judgments will be made about George or his case, however we are confident that Miss Love's death was not intended but an accident with a tragic outcome."

Lawrence would not comment on any specific facts of the crime or any conversations he's had with 22-year-old Huguely.

The commonwealth's attorney for the City of Charlottesville, Dave Chapman, says he'll do all of his talking about this case in court.

Huguely continues to be held without bond. He's due back in court again June 10th and remains in the Charlottesville – Albemarle Regional Jail.

Charlottesville Police Chief Tim Longo tells us an autopsy on Love was done Tuesday in Richmond. He expects to hear back from the medical examiner but says he will not release this information to the public, he's leaving that to the medical examiner.

Attorney Issued Statement on Behalf of George Hugely and His Family:

"Because this case involves an active ongoing investigation, any comment on the specific facts would be inappropriate at this time. Until more information becomes available, it is our hope that no conclusions will be drawn or judgments made about George or his case.

However, we are confident the Ms. Love's death was not intended, but an accident with a tragic outcome.

In the meantime, George is withdrawing from the University of Virginia and remains in the custody of authorities.

Grief has descended on this community as we attempt to understand what happened and why. Our thoughts and prayers are with those who grieve with this terrible loss."

Reported by Julie Bercik