Suspect Arrested in UVA Student Death

Yeardley Love, 22, was found dead just after 2:00 Monday morning by her roommates. Within hours, 22-year-old George Huguely was under arrest for the killing. Both were University of Virginia lacrosse players.

The initial calls came in as a possible alcohol overdose. It was so much worse; something that was apparently quite obvious to the first police and rescue crews that answered the call for help at 222 14th Street NW.

"There were obvious physical injuries to her body," said Charlottesville Police Chief Tim Longo. "Which prompted them to immediately secure the crime scene."

Huguely is a fourth year student at UVA from Chevy Chase, MD, and is in custody at the Charlottesville/Albemarle jail. Love was from Cockeysville, MD.

Love's body was found in her apartment bedroom by one of her roommates, who called police.

"The roommates were not there when it allegedly happened," said Longo.

Detectives and investigators spent the morning combing the scene and interviewing any witnesses. Within hours, Huguely became the focus of the investigation.

"Probable cause existed for us to take him into custody and obtain warrants for his arrest," Longo explained.

The college senior is charged with first degree murder and is being held in the Charlottesville/Albemarle Regional Jail. This is not Huguely's first brush with the law; court documents show he was arrested in Lexington, Virginia in November of 2008, and was charged with public intoxication and resisting arrest. Huguely pleaded guilty in Rockbridge county court on both misdemeanor charges

Chief Longo says the two did know each other and they had a past relationship.

"What the nature of that relationship was last night, I can't say," he stated.

Police are still hoping for new leads from people who live nearby. Students that live on the street say they are shocked that this happened in their relatively quiet neighborhood. None of them wanted to go on camera but they did say the street, heavy with students, is also home to a lot of lacrosse players. One of them now the only suspect in killing another.

Love's body was initially taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center. The autopsy will be done by the Medical Examiner's Office in Richmond later this week.

Reported by Julie Bercik

