Shooting Suspect Says Medication Made Him "Fuzzy"

The suspect in the Blue Ridge Parkway shootings tells investigators that male-enhancement pills may be partly to blame.

Ralph Leon Jackson, 56, of Sherando is being held on charges of first-degree murder and attempted capital murder. He is accused of killing Tim Davis and wounding Christina Floyd three weeks ago.

According to a search warrant filed Thursday, Jackson told investigators that he had been taking male-enhancement pills and that they might be making his mind "fuzzy" or "foggy."

Federal agents searched Jackson's home for the medications, and are asking a forensics team to test them.

Reported by Ken Slack

