Sullivan Indicted On Animal Cruelty Charges

An Augusta County woman faces criminal charges for the alleged neglect of more than two-dozen horses.

Terry Lynn Sullivan allowed the SPCA to take the animals two months ago after police found a dead horse on her property near Staunton. Now, a grand jury has indicted Sullivan on 27 misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty.

She is scheduled for a court hearing next month.

The 61-year-old has two prior convictions for animal cruelty, but one has been appealed to the state supreme court.

Reported by Ken Slack

