Blue Ridge Parkway Shooting Victim DiesPosted: Updated: April 16, 2010 10:28 AM EDT
Related ArticlesRelated ArticlesMore>>
Arrest Made In Parkway Shooting
Arrest Made In Parkway ShootingThe Augusta County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in the Blue Ridge Parkway shootings that occurred Monday night.Full StoryThe Augusta County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in the Blue Ridge Parkway shootings that occurred Monday night.Full Story
Shooting Suspect Says Medication Made Him "Fuzzy"
Shooting Suspect Says Medication Made Him "Fuzzy"The suspect in the Blue Ridge Parkway shootings tells investigators that male-enhancement pills may be partly to blame.Full StoryThe suspect in the Blue Ridge Parkway shootings tells investigators that male-enhancement pills may be partly to blame.Full Story
Shooting Suspect Denied Bond
Shooting Suspect Denied BondRalph Leon Jackson argued for bail during his first court appearance Thursday, but was denied.Full StoryRalph Leon Jackson argued for bail during his first court appearance Thursday, but was denied.Full Story
Blue Ridge Parkway Shooting Victim Dies
Blue Ridge Parkway Shooting Victim DiesThe victim of Monday's Blue Ridge Parkway shooting, WNRN DJ Timothy Davis, has died at UVA Medical Center.Full StoryThe victim of Monday's Blue Ridge Parkway shooting, WNRN DJ Timothy Davis, has died at UVA Medical Center.Full Story
Charges Upgraded In Parkway Shooting
Charges Upgraded In Parkway ShootingRalph Leon Jackson is now charged with one count of first-degree murder. He also faces an attempted capital murder charge.Full StoryRalph Leon Jackson is now charged with one count of first-degree murder. He also faces an attempted capital murder charge.Full Story
Parkway Shooting Suspect Hearing Postponed
Parkway Shooting Suspect Hearing PostponedA preliminary hearing for Ralph Leon Jackson scheduled for June 17 has been postponed.Full StoryA preliminary hearing for Ralph Leon Jackson scheduled for June 17 has been postponed.Full Story
Parkway Shooting Suspect Indicted
Parkway Shooting Suspect IndictedThe Stuarts Draft man accused in the April shootings along the Blue Ridge Parkway is now facing related federal charges.Full StoryThe Stuarts Draft man accused in the April shootings along the Blue Ridge Parkway is now facing related federal charges.Full Story
Parkway Shooting Suspect Arraigned
Parkway Shooting Suspect ArraignedThursday, 57-year-old Ralph Leon Jackson of Sherando was arraigned on three indictments, which could mean life in prison.Full StoryThursday, 57-year-old Ralph Leon Jackson of Sherando was arraigned on three indictments, which could mean life in prison.Full Story