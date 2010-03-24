Stanardsville Reaches Out To Family

The Stanardsville community is rallying behind the family devastated by Monday's fire.

Two Greene County primary school teachers are collecting items for Yulanda Chambers and her two young children. So far they've received bags full of clothing, boxes of school supplies, and lots of toys.

Greene County primary school Principal Jason Davis says, "We're just trying to be available for the family with whatever they need."

Greene County schools assistant superintendent Deborah Brown says, "We did bring in some of the school psychologists and just had them have a generic conversation in their classroom."

A letter has gone home to school parents letting them know what's going on.

Reported by Henry Graff

