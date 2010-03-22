Grand Jury Indicts Canosa

The woman accused of shooting and killing her estranged husband in Orange County in December was back in court Monday morning. The grand jury formally indicted Brenda lee Canosa Monday afternoon. She now awaits trial for allegedly killing her husband, Orange County Sheriff's Office Investigator Bob Canosa.

Brenda Lee Canosa only spent a few minutes inside the Orange County Circuit Court Monday, but a seven member grand jury spent much longer listening to witnesses behind closed doors. They took about two hours going through all the cases on the docket, including Canosa's. They came back around 12:10 with the indictment, which means they believe there's sufficient evidence pointing to Brenda Canosa's possible involvement in the murder of her estranged husband send her to trial.

She is charged with first degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. Her estranged husband, Orange County Sheriff's office investigator and K9 trainer Bob Canosa, was shot on December 11.

Bob Canosa called 911 himself. He died nine days later at the University of Virginia Medical Center.

For now, Brenda Canosa is back in her cell at the Central Virginia Regional Jail awaiting her arraignment next month. She'll be back in court April 29 where she is expected to enter a plea. The judge will also review her bail, which was denied in previous appearances in General District Court.

Bob Canosa's family was in court for part of the proceedings Monday, but told us they don't want to talk about the case.

Reported by Tracy Clemons

See Bio / Email