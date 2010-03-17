Two Arrested on Child Porn Charges

Two Albemarle county men have been arrested on child pornography charges.

Nineteen-year-old Christopher Michael Watson of Albemarle County has been charged with ten counts of possession of child pornography. Twenty-four-year-old Lawrence Douglas Green Junior of Albemarle County faces seven counts of possession of child pornography.

Both are at the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail waiting on a bond hearing. They were arrested as part of a joint investigation by Albemarle and Charlottesville police.

Reported by NBC29 HD News

Albemarle County Police Department

Internet Crimes Against Children Press Release:

On March 16, 2010 Albemarle County Police arrested two individuals for possession of child pornography. These arrests were the result of a month long joint investigation with the Charlottesville Police Department. Detectives executed four search warrants and recovered computers and other electronic devices that contained numerous images and videos of child pornography.

19-year-old Christopher Michael Watson of Woodburn Court (Albemarle County) has been charged with ten counts of possession of child pornography and is currently being held at the Albemarle/Charlottesville Regional Jail pending a bond hearing.

24-year-old Lawrence Douglas Green Jr. of Townsend Court (Albemarle County) has been charged with seven counts of possession of child pornography and is currently being held at the Albemarle/Charlottesville Regional Jail pending a bond hearing.