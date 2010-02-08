Police Urge Correct Use Of Harrington Hotline

Virginia State Police investigators say they are not getting the right kind of information on the Morgan Harrington case.

Last week police announced a new phone number to call with information pertaining to the Anchorage Farm property where Morgan's remains were found. They have gotten about 52 calls but only 10 percent had anything to do with the property.

If you have information that police should know about Anchorage Farm or the surrounding area call 434-709-1685.

Reported by Henry Graff

