Canosa Hearing Rescheduled

The case of Brenda Lee Canosa was continued in Orange County Monday.

Canosa is accused of killing her estranged husband, Orange County Sheriff's Investigator Bob Canosa in December.

She was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Monday morning but that has been moved to March 1. Before that hearing, Canosa will have a bond hearing on February 22.

She is charged with first degree murder.

Reported by Tracy Clemons

