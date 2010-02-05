Somber Memorial Held For Harrington

Family and friends said their goodbyes in a final farewell for Morgan Harrington in Roanoke Friday. The body of the 20-year-old was found last Tuesday in a hayfield in southern Albemarle County.

It was a very somber service Friday afternoon to remember Morgan Harrington and give her family some closure.

"For all the prayers of those in heaven and on earth could not change that which had already taken place in that moonlight field of hay so close and yet so far from us," said Rev. Fr. Stephen McNally of the Church of the Transfiguration. "Even her lovely bones cried out to be found."

The state medical examiner's office has ruled her death a homicide.

The Harrington family has asked that gifts to honor Morgan be made to the Morgan Dana Harrington Memorial Scholarship at the Virginia Tech Carillion School of Medicine or to OMNI, the Orphan Medical Network International.

Reported by Henry Graff

See Bio / Email