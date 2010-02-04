Police Ask For Help With Harrington Homicide

Virginia State Police called a news conference Wednesday afternoon to plead for help. They want people who know the Albemarle County farm where Morgan Harrington's body was found to call them.

State Police Investigator Lieutenant Joe Rader says where Morgan's body was found is key to solving this case.

The 20-year-old Virginia Tech student vanished in Charlottesville October 17th. Her body was found last Tuesday about 10 miles away off Route 29 south on a distant corner of the 700-acre Anchorage Farm property.

State police say whoever left Morgan's body there had to be familiar with the area and the terrain on that piece of land.

Rader says, "The information that we need is going to come from people who understand the area where this body was located better than we do. So we're asking you basically community, educate us, educate the police.

The location is so critical to investigators that they have now set up a separate tip line for information from people living nearby. That number is 434-709-1685.

That's all state police would say Wednesday. They refused to take questions about the cause of death, suspects, leads, or anything else relating to the Harrington case.

Reported by Sharon Gregory

Fast Facts:

Morgan Harrington is 20-years-old.

She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with the tan letters that spelled "Pantera" across the front, a black mini skirt with black tights and knee high black boots.

Physical Description: She has long blond hair and blue eyes, she is 5-feet-6 inches tall and weighs approximately 120 lbs.

Officially there is a $100,000 reward for information on Harrington. We're told state police and Metallica are working out the final details which would increase that reward by $50,000.

The tip number is 434-352-3467.