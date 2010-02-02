Harrington Death Ruled Homicide

There are new details in the Morgan Harrington investigation.

The Richmond Medical Examiner's office has officially ruled her cause of death a homicide. That report coming from Richmond NBC station WWBT Tuesday afternoon.

Harrington's body was found last week in an Albemarle County farm field. She went missing during a Metallica concert at the John Paul Jones Arena in October 2009.

State Police tell say they have no new information to release on the investigation at this point.

Reported by Henry Graff

See Bio / Email