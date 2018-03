The former Glenmore Community Association treasurer accused of embezzlement was in Albemarle Circuit Court Monday.

Mike Comer was indicted on embezzlement charges in December. He's accused of stealing more than $666,000 from the Glenmore Community Association.

Monday Comer had a status hearing in which his attorney said he will plead guilty at an arraignment hearing on April 13. A prosecutor says no plea agreement is in place.

Reported by Henry Graff

