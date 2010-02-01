Harrington Public Memorial Services Set

Morgan Harrington's family have announced public memorial services for the 20-year-old.

The family will honor Morgan with a Mass on Friday, February 5 at 3:30 p.m. It will happen at Saint Andrews Catholic Church in Roanoke.

A reception to celebrate Morgan's life will follow at the Hotel Roanoke.

Morgan's remains were discovered on a farm in southern Albemarle County last week, three months after she disappeared during a concert in Charlottesville.

The Harrington family released this statement concerning the services:

"To recognize some of Morgan's passions we ask that, in lieu of flowers, gifts to honor Morgan's memory be made to the Morgan Dana Harrington Memorial Scholarship at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine or to OMNI - Orphan Medical Network International, an organization that provides medical care in Africa.

Scholarship donations may be mailed to: Virginia Tech, Attn: Gift Accounting, University Development (0336), Blacksburg, VA 24061, and OMNI donations to 6930 Empire Lane, Roanoke, VA 24018.

We are grief stricken by her death but also lifted by the knowledge that Morgan Dana Harrington was precious to so many and will not be forgotten. She mattered, to us all."

Reported by Henry Graff

