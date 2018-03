A hearing was postponed Thursday in the case of Glenmore Neighborhood Association President Mike Comer.

Comer was indicted on embezzlement charges in December. He's accused of stealing more than $666,000 from the Glenmore Community Association.

His hearing was set for Thursday and the judge was expected to either set a trial date or accept a plea deal.

That hearing has been moved to Monday morning.

Reported by Kasey Hott

