Police Confirm Body is That Of Harrington

In a statement released Wednesday, Virginia State Police confirmed that the body found on Anchorage Farm in southern Albemarle County early Tuesday is, in fact, that of Morgan Harrington.

Dental records supplied by the Harrington family provided enough evidence for the state medical examiner to determine that the remains belonged to the Virginia Tech student who had been missing for 101 days.

The confirmation closes the missing persons case that has been ongoing since Harrington's disappearance on October 17, but opens what police are now considering a criminal investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

A statement issued on behalf of Morgan's father, Dr. Dan Harrington is below:

"Morgan's mother, Gil, and I are overwhelmingly saddened by yesterday's discovery, but we are also relieved because our questions can now be answered and we can give our daughter a proper burial. We know that because of the good life Morgan led and the love she created for everyone around her, she is now in a safer, better place. We appreciate everyone's respect for our privacy at this difficult time and we thank everyone who has helped us through this tragedy and helped us find Morgan."

