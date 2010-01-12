Weekend Harrington Search Canceled

Morgan Harrington's parents were back in Charlottesville Tuesday talking with police. Dan and Gil Harrington got an update on the search for their daughter.

Morgan vanished during a concert at the John Paul Jones Arena on October 17.

A search slated for January 16-17 has been canceled because of the snow on the ground but the Harringtons hope it will be rescheduled.

"It helps at least cover areas either that have been searched or areas that have not been searched," said Dan Harrington.

A benefit concert is still scheduled for Saturday at the Hat Factory in Richmond.

If you have information that can help police, call 434-352-3467.

Reported by Henry Graff

