Halsey Minor Farm Property Auctioned Off

The financier of the stalled Landmark Hotel is facing more financial problems.

Monday afternoon one of Halsey Minor's properties was auctioned off. Fox Ridge Farm is a 205 acre estate and is assessed at $3.9 million. Someone acting on behalf of Minor bought the property for $1.3 million. He will also have to pay off a $6.7 million lien.

Minor is still in a legal battle with a bank and his former developer Lee Danielson over the Landmark Hotel.

Work on the Downtown Mall hotel came to an official stop in March of last year.

Reported by Henry Graff

