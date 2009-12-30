Harrington Investigation Continuing

Virginia State Police investigators are releasing new information in the Morgan Harrington case. The lead investigator says Morgan Harrington is either being held against her will or is no longer alive. Meanwhile, the credible leads and tips that had been coming in about where the 20-year-old might be are drying up.Virginia State Police Lieutenant Joe Rader says, "This is not a cold case and is nowhere near being a cold case." But more than two months after vanishing during a Metallica concert at John Paul Jones Arena, there is still no sign of Morgan Harrington. "The answer we believe is in the Charlottesville area," Rader stated.Wednesday afternoon, state police revealed new information in the case including the fact that the 20-year-old was drinking alcohol the night she disappeared. They are also looking for Harrington's missing red digital camera. Investigators say they are confident she got in a car after her last sighting on the Copeley Street Bridge at 9:30 that night, and that whoever took her, may be starting to show the strain of it.Rader says, "If you've noticed a drastic change in someone's behavior, that is probably something we should know about. If Morgan Harrington was in fact abducted, that's a hard episode for anyone to keep to themselves."Investigators have been constantly working on the case, fielding phone calls and conducting interviews, and in public view by way of searches on Pantops Mountain in early November, and along a stretch of Interstate 64 on December 16.Rader says, "That wasn't a random search. That's based on information that we look at over time. When we are getting more than one piece of information that tells us it'll be worth your while to go look at it."

If you have information that can help police, call them at the hotline dedicated to this case. That number is 434-352-3467. There is a $150,000 reward.

