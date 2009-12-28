Canosa Funeral Service To Be Held In Madison

Funeral arrangements have been made for a slain Orange County Sheriff's Department investigator. Bob Canosa's funeral service is Tuesday, December 29th at 12:30 p.m. at Preddys Funeral Home in Madison.

Canosa was shot several times at his home in Unionville the morning of December 11th. He died several days later at the University of Virginia Medical Center.

His estranged wife, Brenda Lee Canosa, is charged with his murder.

Reported by Tracy Clemons

