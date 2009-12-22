Kasey Hott is thrilled to be “back home” in Charlottesville co-anchoring NBC29 HD News at 6, 10 and 11.



Born and raised just a couple hours up the road in West Virginia, Kasey comes back to NBC29 from the frozen tundra of Green Bay, Wisconsin, where she spent more than two years as the 5 p.m. anchor for NBC26. Before that, Kasey spent two years as a weekend anchor and reporter for NBC29, where she fell in love with Central Virginia.



While in Wisconsin, she reported on the historic recall of Governor Scott Walker, one of the most frigid winters in Wisconsin history, and – of course – the Green Bay Packers.



Kasey earned her bachelor’s degree in Broadcast News from West Virginia University, where she received national recognition for her reporting.



When she’s not doing the news, Kasey loves to sing, go to the theatre, travel and spend time with her friends and family.



If you have a story idea for Kasey (or just want to say hi!), feel free to e-mail her at khott@nbc29.com.

Fast Facts: Kasey