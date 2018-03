Brenda Lee Canosa will have her day in court.

The Orange County woman accused of killing her estranged husband, Sheriff's Office Investigator Bob Canosa, will be in Orange County General District Court February 8th for a preliminary hearing.

The charges against Brenda Lee Canosa were upped to first-degree murder after her husband died Sunday afternoon at the University of Virginia Medical Center.

No word yet on memorial services.

Reported by Tracy Clemons

