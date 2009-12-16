Harrington Search Continues on I-64

The search for Morgan Harrington continued Wednesday.

State police investigators searched for clues Wednesday along Interstate 64 between Charlottesville and Crozet.

A source close to the investigation says that police have no new leads in the case.

Harrington disappeared 60 days ago, outside a Metallica concert at John Paul Jones Arena.

If you have any information that could help detectives call the tip line at 434-352-3467.

Reported By NBC29 HD News