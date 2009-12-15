Quantcast

Orange Shooting Victim Improving

Posted: Updated: Dec 29, 2009 05:51 AM EST

There is a bit of good news concerning the orange county sheriff's investigator who was shot last Friday. 

Bob Canosa's condition has been upgraded from critical to fair. 

His estranged wife, Brenda Lee Canosa is facing charges for the attack. 

She's due back in court tomorrow.

Reported by Tracy Clemons
