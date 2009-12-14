Quantcast

Harrington's Parents Selling T-Shirts

Morgan Harrington's family is now selling t-shirts to keep the search for her at the top of people's awareness. 

The shirts will have the 2+4+1 logo on the front with pictures of Morgan and the phrase Help Find Morgan on the back. 

The Virginia Tech student vanished in Charlottesville October 17th. 

  • Fast Facts:
  • Morgan Harrington is 20 years old.
  • She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with the tan letters that spelled "Pantera" across the front, a black mini skirt with black tights and knee high black boots.
  • Physical Description: She has long blond hair and blue eyes, she is 5-feet-6 inches tall and weighs approximately 120 lbs.
  • Officially there is a $100,000 reward for information on Harrington. We're told state police and Metallica are working out the final details which would increase that reward by $50,000.
  • The tip number is 434-352-3467.

