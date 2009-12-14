Harrington's Parents Selling T-Shirts

Morgan Harrington's family is now selling t-shirts to keep the search for her at the top of people's awareness.

The shirts will have the 2+4+1 logo on the front with pictures of Morgan and the phrase Help Find Morgan on the back.

The Virginia Tech student vanished in Charlottesville October 17th.

Fast Facts:

Morgan Harrington is 20 years old.

She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with the tan letters that spelled "Pantera" across the front, a black mini skirt with black tights and knee high black boots.

Physical Description: She has long blond hair and blue eyes, she is 5-feet-6 inches tall and weighs approximately 120 lbs.

Officially there is a $100,000 reward for information on Harrington. We're told state police and Metallica are working out the final details which would increase that reward by $50,000.

The tip number is 434-352-3467.

