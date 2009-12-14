Brenda Lee Canosa Denied Bond

The woman accused of shooting her estranged husband in Orange County last week has been denied bond.

Officers arrested Brenda Lee Canosa December 11th at her Madison County home and charged with attempted first degree murder and malicious wounding.

Investigators say she shot police investigator Bob Canosa several times at his home in Unionville Friday.

Bob Canosa is listed in critical condition at the University of Virginia Medical Center.

Brenda Canosa will have another court appearance December 16th.

Reported by Tracy Clemons

