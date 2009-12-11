Arrest Made In Orange County Shooting

The estranged wife of an Orange County sheriff's investigator is behind bars, charged with trying to kill him. Forty-nine-year-old Brenda Lee Canosa was arrested late last night at her home in Madison County.

Police say she shot investigator Bob Canosa several times at his home on Marquis Road in Unionville early Friday morning.

Bob Canosa was flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center with life-threatening injuries where he is reported in stable condition.

Brenda Lee Canosa is charged with attempted first-degree murder and malicious wounding. She is being held at the Central Virginia Regional Jail.

