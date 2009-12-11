Shooting In Orange County

An Orange County sheriff's office investigator is recovering after an early morning shooting.

State police are trying to figure out what went wrong on the normally quiet Marquis Road in Orange County.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office got the call just after 6 a.m. Friday. It's reported the victim made the call himself.

Orange County Sheriff Marc Amos says, "When we got there, Bob Canosa, who's an investigator for this office, he's been here since August 2007, had received multiple gunshot wounds."

Sergeant Les Tyler, with the Virginia State Police said, "That victim was flown to UVA Hospital in Charlottesville, where his injuries are considered life-threatening."

The house where Canosa was shot belongs to Chief Deputy Timothy Murphy.

Orange County Sheriff Marc Amos says Investigator Canosa, who also works with the K-9 division, has been staying there for a while.

Amos said, "That's actually where he has his training facility, which has a bedroom, kitchen area, that kind of thing."

State police stopped short of confirming they have a suspect in custody.

Tyler said, "The community should not be worried."

Bob Canosa spent part of the day in surgery and remains in the ICU at the University of Virginia Medical Center surrounded by his colleagues.

Sheriff Amos said, "When I left the hospital, most of my department that wasn't working was at the hospital, so it's drawn us that much closer."

Investigator Canosa is reported in stable condition, but he's not out of the woods.

NBC29 news partner The Culpeper Star-Exponent reports, citing sources close to the family, that it was his wife who shot him with a small-caliber rifle. It's reported the bullets hit his aorta, pancreas, and an artery that goes to the liver.

