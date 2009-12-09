Harrington DNA Collected

Virginia State Police investigators have collected DNA samples from Morgan Harrington's parents.

The Virginia Tech student disappeared in Charlottesville 53 days ago.

On the website dedicated to finding Morgan, Harrington's mother Gil says that the samples were collected just after Thanksgiving.

Fast Facts –

Morgan Harrington is 20 years old.

She was last seen October 17th wearing a black t-shirt with the tan letters that spelled "Pantera" across the front, a black mini skirt with black tights and knee-high black boots.

Physical Description: She has long blonde hair and blue eyes, stands 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds.

Officially there is a $100,000 reward for information on Harrington. We're told State Police and Metallica are working out the final details that would increase that reward by $50,000.

The tip number is 434-352-3467.

Reported By NBC 29 HD News