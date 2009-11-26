Harrington's Spend Thanksgiving in Cville

Harrington's Spend Thanksgiving in CvillePosted: Updated:
In Depth: Morgan Harrington Investigation
Statement of Facts Reveal New Details in Graham and Harrington Cases
In March 2016, statements of facts in the Morgan Harrington and Hannah Graham cases revealed new details about exactly what happened on the nights each girl was murdered by Jesse Matthew.Full Story
Jesse Matthew Pleads Guilty to Murders of Harrington and Graham
A judge has handed down four life sentences to Jesse Matthew. He appeared in Albemarle Circuit Court and pleaded guilty to first-degree-murder in both the Harrington and Graham cases.Full Story
Matthew Set to Enter Plea Deal to Graham and Harrington Murders
Jesse Matthew, the man accused of murdering two college students, is now expected to enter guilty pleas in connections to those cases.Full Story
Jesse Matthew Arraigned in Morgan Harrington Case
Jesse Matthew Charged in Connection to Death of Morgan Harrington
DNA Under Fingernail Provides Link in Matthew Case
Details Emerge about Matthew on Night of Harrington Disappearance
VSP: Forensic Evidence Links Jesse Matthew to Harrington Case
Judge Pushes Back Decision Regarding Harrington Wrongful Death Suit
Harringtons Want Legislation to Improve Abduction Investigations
