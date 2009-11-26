Harrington's Spend Thanksgiving in Cville

The parents of missing 20-year-old Virginia Tech student Morgan Harrington are hoping for a Thanksgiving miracle - finding their daughter nearly 6 weeks after her disappearance.

Dan and Gil Harrington and their son spent part of Thanksgiving morning visiting a makeshift memorial on the Copeley Road bridge near the John Paul Jones Arena.

Police say Morgan was last seen on the bridge trying to hitch a ride from the Metallica concert around 9:30 on October 17.

"There's something of her here. There's nothing of her in our home, and we're trying to change that," said Gil.

It's hard to imagine the Harrington's have much to be thankful for on Thanksgiving. "I am very thankful for the huge support and the outpouring of love that we have had from friends and neighbors," Gil said.

Friends invited the couple and their son to continue a family Thanksgiving tradition in Charlottesville, but this holiday is anything but normal for the Harrington family.

"This is a family holiday," Gil said in a plea for information. "Let Morgan go and put our family back together again."

The Harrington's added a bright red sign to the memorial. It simply said "HOPE". They admit that hope is fading as their daughter's disappearance drags on.

"There's hopefulness, and then there's being Pollyanna," said Gil.

"We realize the statistics are not great, and they get worse." Dan said, "you have to mourn as well as hold out hope."

The parents are facing their worst nightmare as time goes on. They've given DNA to police to help identify a body - if one is found. They're also making a plea for tips to keep coming to investigators.

"Someone has had to have seen something or knows that someone's behavior changed in the day or days following this event on October 17," said Dan.

The Harrington's say they believe in forgiveness and hope for more to be thankful for this holiday.

"I would really like my answer today," said Gil on Thanksgiving morning. "that would give me much more to have Thanksgiving about."

If you have any information that can help police, call the tip line at (434) 352-3467. There is a $150,000 reward.