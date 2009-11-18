Harrington Search Day 32

It's been 32 days since Morgan Harrington disappeared outside the Metallica concert at John Paul Jones Arena. Wednesday her parents were back in Charlottesville to meet with state police and to spend time at the last place she was seen.

Dan and Gil Harrington were here to take Morgan’s dental records to state police investigators. Before that meeting, they spent a few very emotional minutes at the Copeley Road Bridge where Morgan was last seen hitching a ride at 9:30 the night of October 17.

The Harrington’s brought flowers and new weather-proof signs to the memorial on the bridge. Morgan's parents also hung Tibetan prayer flags, which Gil Harrington says Morgan hung in her apartment in bedroom. They say they just feel the need to be where she was last seen and in the community where she was abducted from.

Gil Harrington says she's staying optimistic about finding her daughter, but it's getting harder. “Until this point I have been saying that we're getting ragged. But I would say as of last night, we're kind of unraveling a bit because it has been a month and that's a big block of time. And you know a holiday for families is right around the corner and our family is fractured. It's difficult.”

Dan Harrington said, “After someone has done something like this, it would be very usual for them to have some strange behaviors or some odd behaviors and if someone can think back to that period of time and think of someone that maybe was acting strangely to also notify the police.”

The Harrington’s stressed that the memorial on the bridge is in no way a sign that they've given up hope.

State police are operating the investigation under the assumption that Morgan is still alive until there's evidence that says something different. Anyone with any information, no matter how small you think it is, is asked to call the tip line at 434-352-3467.

Reported by Tracy Clemons

