Harrington's Mother Blogs About Her Experience

Virginia state police say the body of a woman found in Roanoke is not that of Morgan Harrington, despite rumors to the contrary.

Spokesperson Corinne Geller says the search and investigation into the 20-year-old's October 17th disappearance continue. Nearly 500 leads have come in on the case.

Morgan’s mom Gil blogged about managing the emotions of her missing daughter, who has been missing for one month now.

She says if you let the loss ruin your life you let the guys who snatched Morgan win, you let evil win, and that she cannot let that happen.

Mrs. Harrington goes on to say that her planned circumscribed picture of a life has been fractured, but the shards can be rearranged into a mosaic. Different, but still beautiful and precious.

Fast Facts:

Morgan Harrington is 20 years old.

She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with the tan letters that spelled "Pantera" across the front, a black mini skirt with black tights and knee high black boots.

Physical Description: She has long blond hair and blue eyes, she is 5-feet-6 inches tall and weighs approximately 120 lbs.

Officially there is a $100,000 reward for information on Harrington. We're told state police and Metallica are working out the final details which would increase that reward by $50,000.

The tip number is 434-352-3467.

