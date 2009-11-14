Harrington's Parents on the Today Show

The search for missing Virginia Tech student Morgan Harrington now enters week five. Saturday morning her parents, Dan and Gil Harrington, spoke on NBC's Today Show.

They discussed the latest clues in the case and talking directly to the person who they think has Morgan.

A direct plea came 20-year-old Morgan Harrington’s mother, Gil Harrington. She stated, “You can be remembered as a hero of a terrible situation. Things have gotten out of hand and you can be the one that is remembered as the man who saved Morgan Harrington."

Morgan disappeared on October 17 during a Metallica concert at John Paul Jones Arena. She was last seen by eyewitnesses hitchhiking on the Copeley Road Bridge about 9:30 that night.

Gil Harrington stated, "None of this makes sense. It doesn't make sense that our daughter is missing - snatched from her life, abducted or possibly murdered."

Police say Morgan would have been seen wearing a necklace like the one pictured here. It is an unusual and expensive Swarovski crystal necklace made up of large chain links. It was a gift from her brother.

Gil Harrington said, “There are not thousands of them out there. It's unique like my daughter. We want her to come back home."

Morgan's case has made national headlines and is also generating a lot of buzz on the Internet. Morgan's dad, Dan Harrington, is hopeful that buzz will turn into a credible lead.

"The Internet and social networking - I think - has been effective in getting information out to a group of people that probably don't read newspapers or watch TV," he stated.

But at this point the trail runs cold at the end of the timeline - 9:30 p.m. Police hope someone can tell them if Morgan eventually got into a car, a tip that could lead them to whoever knows where Morgan is.

If you have information that can help police, call the tip line at 434-352-3467. There is a $150,041 reward.

Reported by Henry Graff

