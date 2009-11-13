Search for Morgan Continues

The search for Morgan Harrington continues. This week, a photo of the missing Virginia Tech student will appear on the cover of People magazine.

On Thursday, Morgan Harrington’s parents made a plea for information on the Dr. Phil Show. Dan and Gil Harrington taped the segment earlier this week from their home in Roanoke. On Thursday’s show, they discussed what life has been like since Morgan disappeared in Charlottesville last month.

Dan Harrington said, "We are determined not to let ourselves become victims and not let the person who did this have more power over us than what has already occurred."

People magazine is also highlighting Morgan’s disappearance. In its latest edition, the 20-year old Virginia Tech student shares the cover with five other missing people. The magazine goes on sale Friday.

On Friday, Virginia State Police issued a press release with new details on the search. Virginia state police now say Morgan Harrington was hitchhiking the night she disappeared in Charlottesville, 27 days ago.

Investigators say witnesses saw Morgan trying to hitch a ride on the Copeley road bridge around 9:30 that night. They're hoping that detail will spark someone's memory.

They're also providing more information on a necklace Morgan would have been wearing, an unusual and expensive Swarovski crystal necklace made up of large chain links (See photo below).

If you know anything that may help investigators, please call state police tip line at (434) 352-3467.

Reported by NBC29 HD News

Virginia State Police Press Release

November 13, 2009

STATE AND LOCAL POLICE STILL SEEK PUBLIC’S AID IN LOCATING MORGAN HARRINGTON

As the search and investigative efforts continue for missing college student Morgan Harrington, state and local investigators are now able to release additional details concerning the night of her disappearance. Miss Harrington disappeared Oct. 17, 2009, during a Metallica concert at the John Paul Jones Arena on the University of Virginia (UVA) campus in Charlottesville, Va.

During the course of the investigation, police have been able to establish a timeline of Miss Harrington’s movements once she ended up outside of the arena at approximately 8:30 p.m. After talking to her friends on her cell phone, she then walked through the parking lot of University Hall and was also seen in the Lannigan Field athlete parking lot, which is also used for RV parking. At around 9:30 p.m., she was seen walking on the Copeley Road bridge near Ivy Road.

Based on independent witness accounts, investigators are confident that Miss Harrington was hitchhiking for a ride while on the Copeley Road bridge. If anyone recalls seeing a young woman hitchhiking that night on or near the Copeley Road bridge, then they are asked to please contact police by phone or email. Anyone who might remember seeing a vehicle randomly stopped in the roadway on Copeley Road bridge that night is also asked to contact investigators. Investigators are also hoping to hear from anyone who might have loaned their cell phone to a young woman fitting Miss Harrington’s description to make a call that night.

In addition to Miss Harrington’s black T-shirt with the word “Pantera” spelled out in tan letters, black mini-skirt, black tights, and knee-high black boots. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.

Morgan was wearing a distinctive necklace. It is a Swarovski Crystal necklace made up of large crystal chain links.

The search and investigation are still being actively pursued by Virginia State Police, University of Virginia Police, Charlottesville Police, Albemarle County Police and the FBI. The public has generated close to 400 leads in the case. Anyone can call the Virginia State Police Tip Line at (434) 352-3467 or email State Police at bci-appomattox@vsp.virginia.gov. UVA Police can be reached at (434) 924-7166. Anonymous tips are welcome.

Also accepting tips is the Jefferson Area Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000. A reward of $150,041 is available for information that leads to the location and recovery of Miss Harrington.