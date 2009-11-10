Harrington Parents To Appear On 'Dr. Phil'

The case of missing Virginia Tech student Morgan Harrington will soon get another round of nationwide coverage.

Dan and Gil Harrington taped a segment for the Dr. Phil show, hoping the expanded coverage will get them some answers.

Sitting in their living room in Roanoke, the Harrington's said the constant interviews and questions are hard to bear, but they are never going to stop. According to the Harrington's, they need to be in front of the camera to keep Morgan’s story in the spotlight.

“We want to make sure that we get Morgan’s story out. We go back to what the police have said, that these talks on TV have actually given them tips that have been called in, so that's been helpful."

The Harrington’s appearance on Dr. Phil is scheduled to air November 12th at 3pm, and will feature some news coverage from NBC29.

Virginia state police say there are no new leads in the Morgan Harrington case, even after it was mentioned on America’s Most Wanted Saturday.

Of course, as the search continues, the tip line remains open for any information on the case. That number is 434-352-3467.

Fast Facts:

Morgan Harrington is 20 years old.

She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with the tan letters that spelled "Pantera" across the front, a black mini skirt with black tights and knee high black boots.

Physical Description: She has long blond hair and blue eyes, she is 5-feet-6 inches tall and weighs approximately 120 lbs.

Officially there is a $100,000 reward for information on Harrington. We're told state police and Metallica are working out the final details which would increase that reward by $50,000.

Reported By Libby Allison NBC29 HD News