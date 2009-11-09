Quantcast

Harrington Search Yields Unrelated Objects

Three days of Morgan Harrington volunteer searches found stuff, just not the right stuff. 

Pieces of discarded clothing and lots of other smaller objects were found by the 1,600 people who scoured the area around the University of Virginia, but not one of them appears to be related to the case.

Morgan disappeared on October 17th during a concert at John Paul Jones Arena. She's now been missing for 23 days.

Reported by Henry Graff
  • Fast Facts:
    • Morgan Harrington is 20 years old.
    • She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with the tan letters that spelled "Pantera" across the front, a black mini skirt with black tights and knee high black boots.
    • Physical Description: She has long blond hair and blue eyes, she is 5-feet-6 inches tall and weighs approximately 120 lbs.
    • Officially there is a $100,000 reward for information on Harrington. We're told state police and Metallica are working out the final details which would increase that reward by $50,000.
    • The tip number is 434-352-3467.

 