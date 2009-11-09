Harrington Search Yields Unrelated Objects

Three days of Morgan Harrington volunteer searches found stuff, just not the right stuff.

Pieces of discarded clothing and lots of other smaller objects were found by the 1,600 people who scoured the area around the University of Virginia, but not one of them appears to be related to the case.

Morgan disappeared on October 17th during a concert at John Paul Jones Arena. She's now been missing for 23 days.

Reported by Henry Graff

