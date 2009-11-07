Newest Harrington Search Moves Into Day Three

Day Two of a volunteer ground search for Morgan Harrington turns up no new leads. Friends and complete strangers joined the Saturday search for the missing 20-year-old Virginia Tech student.

More than 500 volunteers combed through wooded areas around the Copeley Street bridge, University Hall, and the John Paul Jones Arena. That's where Harrington was last seen three weeks ago tonight outside a Metallica concert.

Many volunteers say finding Morgan is close to their hearts.

Parent volunteer Shelly Preddy says, “This is something so many of us can relate to. You know there's a lot of parents out here, that’s what I’m seeing, a lot of parents , they can only imagine what they're going through, and then there's a lot of people her age."

The search will continue Sunday. The Laura Recovery Center is coordinating everything from the Department of Forestry office on Natural Resources Drive.

The recovery center has a very specific protocol at the end of each search day. A debriefing team goes over the details of what was found, where it was found, people's gut feelings about the area they searched, and if they think it should be gone over again.

That information is then shared with investigators so police can take a closer look at anything of interest.

Anyone wishing to participate in the search efforts is asked to meet at the Department of Forestry office on Natural Resources Drive Sunday, November 8th at 9 a.m.

Take a look at these pictures of Morgan Harrington. If you have information that can help police call the tip line at 434-352-3467. There is a $150,000 reward.