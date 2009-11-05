Texas Organization Joins The Search For Harrington

This is day 19 and the search for Morgan Harrington is about to change.

Volunteers are being called to a meeting tonight to help find her.

A team from the Texas-based Laura Recovery Center is in Charlottesville to help orchestrate the massive undertaking, and the hundreds of people it hopes will show up to help.

The group is looking for volunteers 18 and older who will be split into smaller groups.

Laura Recovery Center member Dawn Davis says, "We train the volunteers before we go out. We tell them what to do should they find any potential things. We tell them don't touch it don't disturb it"

Teams will be sent out searching throughout the day November 6th, 7th and 8th.