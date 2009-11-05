UVA The Focus Of Newest Harrington Search

The search for missing college student Morgan Harrington is getting a major boost. Hundreds of volunteers are expected to take part in a three day canvass around the University of Virginia.

A non-mandatory meeting will be held Thursday, November 5 at 7 p.m. at the Cavalier Inn on North Emmett Street to outline how that search will work, but search volunteers are already in the area.

Search professionals will train volunteers looking to help. They'll update people on where the search for Harrington stands and assign responsibilities as the group heads into the three-day search. That search begins at 9 a.m. Friday, November 6, and will run through 3 p.m., November 8.

Volunteers must be at least 18 years old, must provide photo identification, and are encouraged to dress in comfortable clothing. The plan is to have search teams on the ground Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Volunteer opportunities include search efforts, paperwork, flyer distribution, food services, and more.