Volunteer Search Wraps Up

A three day weekend search by hundreds of volunteers from throughout Virginia turned up no significant leads in the search for Morgan Harrington.

On Sunday alone, more than 500 people came out to aid the Laura Recovery Center in the search. Leaders from the Laura Recovery Center will leave Charlottesville, but some volunteers will continue to comb areas near the University of Virginia.

It’s been more than three weeks since the 20-year-old Harrington disappeared from a Metallica concert at the John Paul Jones arena. There remains a $150,000 reward for clues leading to Harrington’s return. Harrington’s parents, Dan and Gil Harrington of Roanoke, were in Charlottesville for the beginning of the search on Friday.

Law enforcement sources tell NBC29 that while the search turned up no new leads, the search volunteers were a big help because they were able to cover much more ground than police working alone.

Reported by: Eric Fink

Fast Facts: