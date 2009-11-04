Volunteers Search for Morgan Harrington

Hundreds of volunteers from throughout Virginia and beyond, some armed with photos or search dogs, are combing areas near the University of Virginia. They're looking for any clues that might lead to the whereabouts of 20-year-old Morgan Harrington. Harrington disappeared from the Metallica concert at the John Paul Jones Arena on October 17th.

The Laura Recovery Center is organizing the search for Morgan. It's a national organization that specializes in bringing police, volunteers, and families of missing people together to help in search efforts. Hundreds of volunteers came out to an organizational meeting for the search Thursday night. The weekend search effort is being coordinated at the Department of Forestry office at the Fontaine Research Park in Charlottesville. Gil Harrington, Morgan's mother, tells NBC29 that all of the volunteers "gives them hope".

Volunteers are being sent out in small groups to comb the areas near the arena and the surrounding area. Volunteer search teams will be sent out until 3 PM on Friday, then from 9 AM to 3 PM Saturday and Sunday as well. Volunteers over the age of 18 are welcome to help out. You just need to bring a photo ID as well as good hiking shoes.

Stay with NBC29 and NBC29.com throughout the day for more developments on the search for Morgan.

Reported by: Tracy Clemons

Fast Facts: