Harrington Family Holds Press Conference

At a press conference Wednesday Gil and Dan Harrington announced the formation of a search party that will look for their daughter Friday through Sunday.

Dan Harrington stated, "People do come back. Not everyone is lost. We have to hold out hope that our daughter will return to us."

Also by the Harrington's side was a man who is very familiar with what they're going through. Elizabeth Smart's father, Ed Smart, is helping the Harrington's after Dan reached out to him. Elizabeth's story also made national headlines when she was taken from her bedroom in Utah in 2002. She was found nine months later.

Victim's Advocate Ed Smart said, "Any family that has a missing child, goes through the unspeakable becomes a member of the club that nobody wants to belong to."

Morgan disappeared on October 17th during a Metallica concert at John Paul Jones Arena. She was last seen about 9:30 that night on the Copeley Road Bridge. Morgan's parents are hoping for a big turnout to comb the area for any clues.

Morgan's mother Gil Harrington stated, "She has so much more to live and so much more to give."

State police and other sheriff's offices spent three days looking for Morgan when she first vanished. The new search effort will be done in conjunction with the Laura Recovery Center, a national organization based in Texas.

Ed Smart stated, "This is something that no parent chooses to have happen to them and they have met this head on."

The organizational meeting for the search party is set for Thursday night at 7:00 p.m. at the Cavalier Inn inside the Jefferson Room.