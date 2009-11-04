Quantcast

Harrington Family Holds Press Conference

At a press conference Wednesday Gil and Dan Harrington announced the formation of a search party that will look for their daughter Friday through Sunday.

Dan Harrington stated, "People do come back.  Not everyone is lost.  We have to hold out hope that our daughter will return to us."

Also by the Harrington's side was a man who is very familiar with what they're going through. Elizabeth Smart's father, Ed Smart, is helping the Harrington's after Dan reached out to him. Elizabeth's story also made national headlines when she was taken from her bedroom in Utah in 2002. She was found nine months later.

Victim's Advocate Ed Smart said, "Any family that has a missing child, goes through the unspeakable becomes a member of the club that nobody wants to belong to."

Morgan disappeared on October 17th during a Metallica concert at John Paul Jones Arena. She was last seen about 9:30 that night on the Copeley Road Bridge. Morgan's parents are hoping for a big turnout to comb the area for any clues.

Morgan's mother Gil Harrington stated, "She has so much more to live and so much more to give."

State police and other sheriff's offices spent three days looking for Morgan when she first vanished. The new search effort will be done in conjunction with the Laura Recovery Center, a national organization based in Texas.

Ed Smart stated, "This is something that no parent chooses to have happen to them and they have met this head on."

The organizational meeting for the search party is set for Thursday night at 7:00 p.m. at the Cavalier Inn inside the Jefferson Room.

HUNT FOR MORGAN HARRINGTON ADVANCES WITH AVOLUNTEER COMMUNITY SEARCH
Parents of Missing Virginia Tech Student Rally Community Support November 6-8th

Roanoke, Va. (November 4, 2009) - Dr. Daniel Harrington and wife Gil, parents of missing Virginia Tech student, Morgan Dana Harrington, announced today the organization of a volunteer community search party to help find their daughter. The 20-year-old woman disappeared October 17 while attending a Metallica concert at the John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va. Morgan has long blonde hair, blue eyes, and weighs approximately 120 pounds at 5 foot, 6 inches in height.

The search will begin at 9 a.m. on Friday, November 6, 2009 at the Cavalier Inn in Charlottesville and will reconvene at that hour on Saturday, November 7, and Sunday, November 8. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old, must provide photo identification, and are encouraged to dress in comfortable clothing.

Volunteers are encouraged, but not required, to attend a community meeting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2009 at the Cavalier Inn's Jefferson Room. Information about the search process and procedure will be provided to volunteers at this time.

"We are truly moved by the ongoing support we have received from friends, community members, the media, Virginia Tech, and many others," Dr. Harrington said. "This search effort is yet another example of the outpouring of kindness toward Morgan and our entire family that continues to give us all hope."                                  

"Law enforcement is doing everything in its power to investigate Morgan's disappearance. We will stop at nothing until she is found, and we are eternally grateful for any additional support communities can offer to help bring our daughter home," he added.

At the request of friends and supporters, the Harrington family has established the Find Morgan Fund to aid the development of flyers and other print materials, as well as search and rescue initiatives. Contributions may be sent via PayPal through www.FindMorgan.com or sent by mail to the following address:

Find Morgan Fund
P.O. Box 7588
Roanoke, VA 24019

The town meeting and search are being coordinated and facilitated by police authorities and the Laura Recovery Center, a non-profit organization that provides search services. The search helps augment the work of the Virginia State Police, The University of Virginia Police, The Charlottesville Police, and the Albemarle County Police.

For more information about the search for Morgan, visit www.FindMorgan.com and www.LRCF.org.

Anyone with information about Morgan's whereabouts should contact the Virginia State Police tip hotline at (434) 352-3467 or bci-appomattox@vsp.virginia.gov. The Jefferson Area Crime Stoppers has established a $100,000 reward for information leading to the location and recovery of Morgan. The band Metallica also has added an additional $50,000 reward.