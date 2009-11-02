Find Morgan Fund Started

The parents of Morgan Harrington are pulling together a fund to help find their missing daughter.

Monday Gil and Dan Harrington announced the creation of the "Find Morgan Fund." Money collected will go toward search efforts.

Morgan disappeared on October 17th during a Metallica concert at John Paul Jones Arena.

Contributions can be mailed or done online. See below for addresses.

Unused funds will go to charities that assist families of missing persons.

STATEMENT BY DAN AND GIL HARRINGTON

We are deeply moved by the outpouring of support we've received since our daughter disappeared 16 days ago on October 17 from a concert in Charlottesville, VA.

At the request of friends and supporters, the Harrington family has established the Find Morgan Fund to help in the search for our daughter. The Harrington family will donate any unused funds to charities that assist families of missing persons and causes with which Morgan has been directly involved, including Mental Heath America of Roanoke Valley and OMNI Orphan Medical Network International.

Contributions may be sent by mail to the following address:

Find Morgan Fund

P.O. Box 7588

Roanoke, VA 24019

Contributions may also be sent via PayPal through www.FindMorgan.com .