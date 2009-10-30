Morgan Search Continues

It is day 13 and there is still no sign of 20-year-old Morgan Harrington. Friday her parents came to Charlottesville to get an update on the investigation and to pay tribute to their daughter.

Dan and Gil Harrington say they needed to be here for emotional reasons: to walk the area where Morgan was last seen and to make sure everything that can be done is being done. Living in Roanoke the Harrington’s say they feel disconnected from the epicenter of all the searching for their daughter.

During our talk Morgan’s mother said the best scenario is that Morgan is being held against her will by someone. Both parents say priority one, their new job, is to be out there and bring Morgan home.

Morgan's mother Gil said, “I am angry. Whoever has taken Morgan needs to be found and I will tear the earth apart to get to him."

Morgan's father Dan stated, "We've just been trying to figure out a new way of how we live with a hole in our lives and still have hope and yet at the same time you also do grieving."

The Harrington’s say they have really had to put themselves in a bubble. They have moments of normalcy but each days gets harder. Morgan disappeared during a Metallica concert on October 17. She was last seen at 9:30 on the Copeley Road Railroad Bridge.

A makeshift memorial for Morgan is taking shape in the location she was last seen, the Copeley Street Bridge in Charlottesville. The flowers and flyers showed up there Friday afternoon.