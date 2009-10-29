Search For Morgan Continues

We have a few quick updates in the search for Morgan Harrington. Harrington is the Virginia Tech junior who disappeared October 17 during a Metallica concert at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville.

Thursday Virginia State Police say the timeline information shared Wednesday night has brought in several new leads that investigators are working on but there is still no break in the case.

Also Thursday, the Harrington family has hired a communications firm to help them manage the public aspect of the search for their daughter.

Reported by NBC29 HD News

Fast Facts:

Morgan Harrington is 20 years old.

She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with the tan letters that spelled "Pantera" across the front, a black mini skirt with black tights and knee high black boots.

Physical Description: She has long blond hair and blue eyes, she is 5-feet-6 inches tall and weighs approximately 120 lbs.

Here is the timeline of her actions on October 17 as outlined by Virginia State Police:

8:20 pm - 9:00 pm - Outside JPJ - State police say Harrington left John Paul Jones Arena about 8:20 that Saturday night. At 8:48 Morgan had a phone conversation with friends telling them that she couldn't get back into the arena and that she would find her own way back home. Harrington was last seen in the JPJ area through 9:00.



9:00 pm - 9:10 pm - University Hall Area - Between 9:00 and 9:10 she was seen walking through the parking lot at University Hall.



9 :10 pm - 9:20 pm - Lannigan Field Area - Between 9:10 and 9:20 she was spotted in the Lannigan Field grassy parking lot, which is also where her purse was found. She appeared to be with or near a group of people. They left without her.



9:20 pm - 9:30 pm - Copeley Road Bridge Area - The timeline ends at the Copeley Road Bridge. Harrington was last seen in that area between 9:20 and 9:30.

Officially there is a $100,000 reward for information on Harrington. We're told state police and Metallica are working out the final details which would increase that reward by $50,000.