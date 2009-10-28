Police Develop Time Line For Harrington Disappearance

State police say they've tracked the 70-minutes between Morgan Harrington leaving John Paul Jones Arena and when she disappeared. But it's what happened at minute 71 and thereafter that's still at issue.

Eleven days missing, and investigators are hitting dead ends. They now say they need your help more than ever.

Investigators need more tips to find 20-year-old Morgan Harrington.

The Virginia Tech junior disappeared October 17th during a Metallica concert in Charlottesville. And now police are putting together a timeline tracking Harrington's whereabouts.

Lieutenant Joe Rader is with the Virginia State Police. "So we can concentrate on not what happened inside the arena but what happened outside the arena."

State police say Harrington left the John Paul Jones arena about 8:20 that Saturday night. At 8:48 she had a phone conversation with friends telling them that she couldn't get back in here and that she would find her own way back home. Harrington was last seen in this area through 9 p.m.

Between 9:00 and 9:10 p.m., she was seen walking through the parking lot at university hall. Then between 9:10 and 9:20 she was spotted in the Lannigan Field grassy parking lot, which is also where her purse was found. She appeared to be with or near a group of people. They left without her.

The timeline ends at the Copeley Road railroad bridge. Harrington was last seen in this area between 9:20 and 9:30 p.m. October 17th.

Lt. Rader says, "The reason I think it's important for people to be aware of that is this, somewhere out there lies the answers or lies the vital link of information we need."

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 434-352-3467.