Harrington Timeline Released Wednesday

Morgan Harrington has been missing for 11 days and Virginia State Police say they're hitting dead ends in the search.

Wednesday investigators released a timeline of the 20-year-old's whereabouts on the night she disappeared, but it's what happens when that timeline runs out that police want more details on. Police need to know what happened after her last sighting not far from the arena and they're hoping Harrington’s new timeline will help people put their own timeline that night in perspective.

Lieutenant Joe Rader of the Virginia State Police stated, "We know we do not have all the information."

The Virginia Tech junior disappeared October 17 during a Metallica concert in Charlottesville. Now police are putting together a timeline to track Harrington’s whereabouts.

Lieutenant Rader said, "So we can concentrate on not what happened inside the arena, but what happened outside the arena."

Here is the timeline outlined by Virginia State Police:

8:20 pm - 9:00 pm - Outside JPJ - State police say Harrington left John Paul Jones Arena about 8:20 that Saturday night. At 8:48 Morgan had a phone conversation with friends telling them that she couldn't get back into the arena and that she would find her own way back home. Harrington was last seen in the JPJ area through 9:00.

9:00 pm - 9:10 pm - University Hall Area - Between 9:00 and 9:10 she was seen walking through the parking lot at University Hall.

9:10 pm - 9:20 pm - Lannigan Field Area - Between 9:10 and 9:20 she was spotted in the Lannigan Field grassy parking lot, which is also where her purse was found. She appeared to be with or near a group of people. They left without her.

9:20 pm - 9:30 pm - Copeley Road Bridge Area - The timeline ends at the Copeley Road Bridge. Harrington was last seen in that area between 9:20 and 9:30.

Lieutenant Rader said, "The reason I think it's important for people to be aware of that is this: somewhere out there lies the answers or lies the vital link of information we need."

Officially there is a $100,000 reward for information on Harrington. We're told state police and Metallica are working out the final details which would increase that reward by $50,000.

The tip number is 434-352-3467.