Harrington Press Conference Held Wednesday

In a press conference Wednesday morning, Virginia State Police released a timeline of what they believe is Morgan Harrington's whereabouts leading up to her disappearance on the evening of October 17.

Virginia State Police say the missing Virginia Tech student was last seen on the Copeley Street Bridge at 9:30 p.m., near Ivy Road, in Charlottesville on the night she disappeared.

In the press conference Lieutenant Joe Rader, who declined to answer questions from reporters about the case that's drawn national attention, says 20-year-old Morgan Harrington was first seen outside of John Paul Jones Arena about 8:20 p.m. on Saturday October 17th.

Rader says Harrington then made her way through the University Hall parking area, towards University of Virginia's Lannigan Field, and then up on the bridge that leads back towards the main part of the University Grounds.

Here is the timeline that was presented at the news conference:

8:20 - 8:48 PM: Someone matching Morgan Harrington's description was seen outside John Paul Jones Arena parking lot by the ticket office and on the University Hall side.

8:48 PM: Morgan calls a friend inside the arena, discusses trying to get back in. Tells her friend that she will get a ride home from friends around Charlottesville.

8:48 - 9:00 PM: Morgan is still spotted outside the arena. Police say they have no indication she re-entered the building.

9:00 - 9:10 PM: Someone matching Morgan's description was seen walking through the University Hall parking lot. Nobody saw her with someone, but there were other people walking in the same direction.

9:10 - 9:20 PM: Someone matching Morgan's description was seen in the Lannigan Field parking area near the track. This parking lot is used for overflow parking for arena events. The person matching Morgan's description had limited interaction with people who were at the parking area.

9:20 PM: The people who witnesses the person matching Morgan's description left the area.

9:20 - 9:30 PM: The person matching Morgan's description was seen on the Copeley Road Bridge near Ivy Road. The last spotting of Morgan Harrington was at 9:30 PM near the intersection of Copeley Rd. and Ivy Rd.

Rader says investigators need more detail, no matter how small, from anyone who may have seen Harrington after she left the arena. They're hoping to put together a mosaic of her movements during that 70 minute period and extend it from the point where they can last pinpoint her whereabouts.

There is a tip line set up for anyone who may have any information on Morgan. That number is 434-352-3467. A $150,000 reward has been offered for information leading to her discovery.

Reported by NBC29 HD News